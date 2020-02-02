Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,500 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.11% of Medifast worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Medifast in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MED. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $96.63. 312,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,760. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. Medifast Inc has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $159.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Medifast had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.84%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.