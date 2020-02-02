Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,500 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,873,000 after purchasing an additional 79,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,479,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,947,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,286,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

NYSE:USPH traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.14. 101,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.28 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 402 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $46,800.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 476 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $55,244.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

