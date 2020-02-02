Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 200 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Atrion worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atrion by 25.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Chairman Emile A. Battat bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 148,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,026,846.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atrion stock traded up $20.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $719.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $675.34 and a 1 year high of $948.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $724.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $755.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.15.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

