Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,100 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 4.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 98,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Five Below by 8.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,185,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $4.09 on Friday, reaching $113.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,969. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

