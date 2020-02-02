Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 8,300 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of World Fuel Services worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INT traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services Corp has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide.

