Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 91,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 207,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. 2,171,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,105. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

