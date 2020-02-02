Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the second quarter worth $14,003,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 624,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after buying an additional 234,310 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the third quarter valued at $2,164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 40.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 138,294 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

TPRE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. 611,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,989. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Point Reinsurance Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

