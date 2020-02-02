Virtacoin (VTA) One Day Volume Hits $11.00

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded down 53.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Virtacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtacoin has a market cap of $1,995.00 and $11.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Virtacoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Virtacoin Coin Profile

Virtacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

