Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of V stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.53. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

