Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

NYSE:V traded down $9.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.97. 15,777,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.29 and its 200-day moving average is $182.53. The stock has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

