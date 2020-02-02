Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 122.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 187,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,269,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $6,005,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Visa by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 30,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.53. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.88.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.