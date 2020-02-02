Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Visa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.29 and its 200 day moving average is $182.53. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

