Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.53. The stock has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

