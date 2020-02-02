Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.88.

Shares of V stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.53. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.