Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

NYSE V traded down $9.24 on Friday, hitting $198.97. 15,777,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.53. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

