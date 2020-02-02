Visa (NYSE:V) Receives “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $240.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

NYSE:V opened at $198.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 91,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

