Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $876,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE:VSH traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,348. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

