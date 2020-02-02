Vitae Achieves Market Cap of $26.59 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $26.59 million and approximately $47,332.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00014506 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003241 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005098 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000250 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

