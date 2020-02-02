VNX Exchange Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $682,860.00 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $682,860.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX Exchange token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02985336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00196519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,544,300 tokens. The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io.

