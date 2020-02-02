VoteCoin (VOT) Hits Market Cap of $65,357.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. VoteCoin has a market cap of $65,357.00 and $76.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00707829 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00120454 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00115350 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002063 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000133 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 76,875,250 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

