Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,646,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 287.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after buying an additional 236,370 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,242,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,928,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1,782.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 152,941 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $7,503,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. UBS Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $59.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $45.67 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

