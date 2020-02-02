W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 249.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 858.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.82.

GWW stock opened at $302.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $346.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.75.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

