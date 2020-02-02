Wagerr (WGR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,094.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $9,094.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000863 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,048,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,669,173 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

