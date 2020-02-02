Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,443 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,511,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

