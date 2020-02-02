Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Walmart’s ranking:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,545,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $324.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

