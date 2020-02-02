Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.3% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

DIS stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.57. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.