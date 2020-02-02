Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $16,325,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 185.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 257,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.