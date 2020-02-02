Wanchain Market Cap Tops $27.71 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, Huobi and Kucoin. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $27.71 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008407 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000483 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, DragonEX, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

