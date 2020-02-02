Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Westhampton Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 2.5% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,718. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.48 and a 1 year high of $123.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

