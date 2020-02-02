wave edu coin Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $248,271.00 and $69.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including BitUBU and STEX. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.02991931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00195789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,354,581 tokens. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com.

wave edu coin Token Trading

wave edu coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitUBU and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

