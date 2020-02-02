Waves (WAVES) Reaches One Day Volume of $89.07 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00010221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Indodax, Upbit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Waves has a total market cap of $97.16 million and $89.07 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024257 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018387 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,036,260 coins. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, BCEX, Kuna, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Gate.io, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Liqui, Cryptohub, Tidex, Indodax, COSS, OKEx, Bittrex, Exrates, Exmo, Huobi, Binance, YoBit, Coinrail and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.