Wavesbet Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,804.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Wavesbet has a market cap of $83,539.00 and $29,804.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. In the last week, Wavesbet has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021869 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00119884 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005997 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001012 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

