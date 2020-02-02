WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $23.83 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One WAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Upbit, Bittrex and Kyber Network. WAX has a market capitalization of $23.83 million and $523,801.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Token Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,610,848,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,703,804 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, C2CX, Kucoin, Tidex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Upbit, IDEX, Huobi, Bithumb, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Bittrex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

