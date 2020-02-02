WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 719,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,947 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of WEC Energy Group worth $66,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,613,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,564,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,488 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,251,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,142,000 after purchasing an additional 181,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 128.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 249,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

NYSE WEC opened at $99.89 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

