Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,252,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,066,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.