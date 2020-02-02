WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 510.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of WesBanco worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WesBanco by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1,372.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 286,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WesBanco Inc has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

