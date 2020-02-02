WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) vs. BNCCORP (NASDAQ:BNCC) Critical Survey

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BNCCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of WesBanco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WesBanco and BNCCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 3 3 0 2.50 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

WesBanco currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WesBanco and BNCCORP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $600.97 million 3.01 $143.11 million $3.06 10.82 BNCCORP $53.49 million 2.32 $6.84 million N/A N/A

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 26.44% 8.32% 1.37% BNCCORP 15.48% 11.53% 0.98%

Risk and Volatility

WesBanco has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WesBanco beats BNCCORP on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 209 branches and 202 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 4 loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

