Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,657 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Western Digital worth $43,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

