Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 7,650 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,892,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,937,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

