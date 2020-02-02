Westhampton Capital LLC Cuts Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Hershey by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,899,000 after acquiring an additional 265,071 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hershey by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 152,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hershey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,831,000 after acquiring an additional 152,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

In other Hershey news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $155.17. 1,341,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.65%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

