Westhampton Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises approximately 1.3% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 3.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Kellogg by 40.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 16.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Kellogg by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,136 shares of company stock valued at $40,487,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $68.21. 2,746,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.29.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.