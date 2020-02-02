Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.81.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.75 and a 200 day moving average of $387.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $287.79 and a 1-year high of $438.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

