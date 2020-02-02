Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sonoco Products accounts for 1.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 183.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 689,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,563. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $66.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

