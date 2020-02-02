Westhampton Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 1.5% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.24. 1,711,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,466. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

