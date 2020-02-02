Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH accounts for approximately 1.9% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.37. 1,003,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,299. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $120.49 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.56 and a 200 day moving average of $164.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

