Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. WD-40 comprises about 2.8% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of WD-40 worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 621.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in WD-40 by 33,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in WD-40 by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 10,125.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of WDFC stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.82. 95,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.47. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $153.91 and a 52 week high of $199.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.