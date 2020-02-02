Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Carter’s makes up about 5.0% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Carter’s worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Carter’s by 178.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $55,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Carter’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 564,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,581. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.53. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $112.46.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $315,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.36, for a total transaction of $2,067,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,498 shares of company stock worth $9,564,887 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.