Westhampton Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 2.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $6.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

