Westhampton Capital LLC Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

In other news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $158.58. 1,693,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,144. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

