Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

WAB opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,512 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

